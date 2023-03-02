Tuesday // Apr 11, 2023

Free Weekly Bingo Series at The Fainting Goat

1330 U Street Northwest
More details
Register Here

Free

About this event

Get out of the house and turn your Tuesday into fun with DC Fray and The Fainting Goat for our FREE, in-person, bingo series running on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Fray will provide the game night host, bingo materials including daubers, and awesome prizes.

COST //

NOTHING! This event is totally free, all you have to do is show up just as you are.

WHAT DO I GET? //

Your ticket comes with six to eight rounds of bingo and an evening of fun!

Tags

Share with friends

Date and Time

Tuesday // Apr 11, 2023, 06:30 pm

Location

The Fainting Goat
View Map