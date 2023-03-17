Saturday // Sep 16, 2023
Free Concert Series at Founders Row: Justin Trawick and The Common Good Duo
110 Founders Ave Falls Church, VA 22046
About this event
Free concerts are coming to Falls Church!
Connect with your community while enjoying live music. DC Fray and Founders Row are bringing this free, outdoor concert series to the neighborhood on select Saturday nights from March through September. Enjoy food trucks, lawn games, local business specials and a pop-up bar.
LINEUP
September 16: Justin Trawick and The Common Good Duo
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Locally-based band leader, podcast host and founder of The 9 Songwriter Series Justin Trawick has been performing all over the Washington D.C. area since 2006. He has opened for over 30 national acts including Suzanne Vega, Wyclef Jean, Blues Traveller, Bob Schneider and Edwin McCain.