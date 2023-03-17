Free concerts are coming to Falls Church!

Connect with your community while enjoying live music. DC Fray and Founders Row are bringing this free, outdoor concert series to the neighborhood on select Saturday nights from March through September. Enjoy food trucks, lawn games, local business specials and a pop-up bar.

LINEUP

September 16: Justin Trawick and The Common Good Duo

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Locally-based band leader, podcast host and founder of The 9 Songwriter Series Justin Trawick has been performing all over the Washington D.C. area since 2006. He has opened for over 30 national acts including Suzanne Vega, Wyclef Jean, Blues Traveller, Bob Schneider and Edwin McCain.