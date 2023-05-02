FOUR WORLD PREMIERES

Noa Kamiya’s The Perfect Doll is a critique of conformity and the struggle to fit into cultural norms. Millicent Parker’s Tr(us)t is about building connections that can be both beautiful and ugly. Renacimiento by Angel V. Ramirez is about leaving your home country and finding yourself in a new country for a better life. This piece explores the concept of fitting in. “they had light inside” by Faith Rokowski is about the end of the world. It considers the dueling human experiences when faced with an immovable circumstance through movement, dance theater, and sound.