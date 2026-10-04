Flying V Presets: The Royale by Marco Ramirez

About This Event

The Royale by Marco Ramirez Directed by Raven Lorraine Jay “The Sport” Jackson dreams of being the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. But it’s 1905, and in the racially segregated world of boxing, his chances are as good as knocked out. When a crooked boxing promoter hatches a plan for “the fight of the century,” “The Sport” just might land a place in the ring with the reigning white heavyweight champion. This fall, Flying V brings a theatrical exploration of the rise — and the cost — of a sports legend with The Royale by Marco Ramirez! After winning Obie, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards off-Broadway, The Royale will bring Flying V audiences some intense theatricality – with stylized combat reflecting its fighters’ internal journeys – as well as historical drama that packs an all-too-relevant punch.