FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Pilates Class
Wednesday, May 22, 2024

FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Pilates Class

1330 South Fair Street Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington National Landing Northern Virginia

Metropolitan Park at National Landing

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Jumpstart your fitness journey with FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series!

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. from April 10 – May 29 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:

April 10: Yoga w/ Onelife Fitness
April 17: Zumba w/ Onelife Fitness
May 22: Pilates w/ Mind Your Body Oasis

More to be announced soon!

Check back soon for September’s schedule. Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot.

Tags

EventsNational LandingOutdoor Activities

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 08:00 am

Location

Metropolitan Park at National Landing
View Map