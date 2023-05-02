Final Show of The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield

The play is a bold exploration of gender-based violence as a weapon of war, exposing the hatred and xenophobic tribalism at the heart of ethnic violence.

After being part of a mass graves commission sent to Bosnia to document war crimes, American psychologist Kate goes to a NATO rehabilitation facility in Germany where she meets Dorra, who is heavily traumatized and pregnant from a gang rape during the 1990s war. Kate’s Harvard-trained psychology skills fail in her attempts to reach Dorra, who initially refuses to speak. But after an evening of intoxicated frenzy casting out the demons of centuries-old ethnic hatred, the women’s relationship changes and Kate’s own trauma is revealed. The play is a bold exploration of gender-based violence as a weapon of war, exposing the hatred and xenophobic tribalism at the heart of ethnic violence.