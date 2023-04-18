Filmfest DC Closing Night

From April 19 through April 30, Filmfest DC returns for its 37th year with a vast array of new and exciting films. As usual, the festival spans across a variety of categories, including World View (international films), Global Rhythms (music), Justice Matters (social justice), Trust No One (thrillers), The Lighter Side (comedy), Shorts and more. Filmfest DC boasts 65 films from 30 countries for 12 action-packed days! In addition, this year Filmfest DC has dramatically increased their community engagement efforts through programming that is even more accessible to all Washingtonians.

Closing night of the festival will take place on April 30th at Landmark’s E Street Cinema with the DC premiere of BlackBerry. The film stars Jay Baruchel (Freaks & Geeks) alongside Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and is a humorous look at the rise and fall of the tech company that made the namesake phone. Directly after the screening, a festival wrap-up party will be held at nearby Penn Social (801 E Street, NW).