Join NMWA for a day of meaningful connection and in-depth workshops that will offer practical tips and resources for creative entrepreneurs aiming to start or grow a business. This year, we are partnering with COCO B. Productions to inspire individuals to dream with purpose, pen a narrative that ignites an internal fire, and build attainable strategies to achieve personal and professional goals. The day includes:

Keynote address with Mariko Bennett

Bennett is an influential engagement and development executive dedicated to building successful initiatives across government, public, and corporate affairs. With two decades of experience, she is a dynamic and engaging entrepreneur known for exceeding client expectations through attentive and solutions-oriented business leadership.

Blueprinting Workshop

This workshop empowers participants to dream big, manifest their visions, and develop strategic plans for forward momentum. Participants will be led through two intentional processes to shape, solidify, discuss, and affirm their visions, then identify the necessary actions to bring their visions to life.

S.M.A.R.T. Goal Setting Workshop

This goal setting process will guide participants in transforming intentions into “S.M.A.R.T.” goals—specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and timely—resulting in a strategic plan to ensure success. During this process, participants will create S.M.A.R.T. goals based on their visions crystallized during the vision-boarding process.

Following the workshops, attendees are also invited to join the Manifest Your Dreams accountability group, where they can receive support to stay focused on their goals from these workshops.

About Women, Arts, and Social Change

The Fifth Annual MakeHER Summit Workshops is presented by the museum’s Women, Arts, and Social Change public program initiative that highlights the power of women and the arts as catalysts for change.