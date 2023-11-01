F*ck The Past: A Comedy Show about How the World Got So Dumb!

F*ck The Past is a history-comedy experience that promises you’ll learn, laugh and groan at the stupidity of our ancestors! Come out for a night of stand-up comedy, characters, and “educational” presentations guaranteed to make you reconsider what you thought you knew.

Brought to you by The Midnight Gardeners League, we will feature some of the best and brightest minds from the DC area for a show that’s perfect for the history nerd in all of us. Plus each ticket comes with ONE FREE BEER from City-State Brewery!

DOORS 7:30p

COMEDY SHOW 8pm