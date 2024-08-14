Fall-Themed Carnival Experience

Official Fray Event

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Fall-Themed Carnival Experience: Cafritz Foundation Children’s Festival Event Series

400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten / Takoma Park

The Modern at Art Place

Free

About This Event

Share your nostalgic carnival favorites with the whole family this fall! Join DC Fray + The Cafritz Foundation to win fun prizes; play games like ring toss, cornhole, Plinko and pin the tail on the donkey; or get your face painted – all as part of our community-centered Children’s Festival Event Series.

Saturday, November 16, 2024 01:00 pm

Location

