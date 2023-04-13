Hosted by Moon Rabbit by Chef Kevin Tien, the weekend will celebrate and honor AAPI (Asian-American and Pacific Islander) Heritage Month, by spotlighting acclaimed culinary talent from near and far, diverse flavors and AAPI traditions through two sessions of palate-pleasing events. On Saturday, sip and savor at two lively Night Market Sessions showcasing 18+ chefs and makers, live music, and more. Together, and all at once, we will celebrate comradery, the AAPI community, and connecting people through the power of food.

The $20 ticket purchase is your entry fee for the event. There will be additional charges for the food and beverage vendors.

**Please note that this event will be held in two 3.5-hour sessions, please pick one session to attend and leave when your session has ended.