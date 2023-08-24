Calloway Fine Art & Consulting is pleased to announce our first exhibition and reception of the fall season, Elevation – new work by Caroline Adams. Caroline will be in attendance, having just moved back to Washington from Bogotá, Colombia. The exhibition features landscapes in oil and egg tempera inspired by Caroline’s travels.

Artist Statement

“I spent the past four years living at 8,500 feet, on the side of a mountain. I drank in the light and color, clarity and distance, movement and quiet. With each day above, below, and within the clouds, I came to not only see the landscape with my eyes, but also feel it in my body. I want these paintings to convey some of that sensation of living at elevation.”