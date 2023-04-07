Easter Egg Hunt at metrobar

Enjoy Easter fun for the whole family at metrobar at our annual outdoor table-side Easter Egg Hunt — BYOB (bring your own Easter basket)!

All children will receive a candy egg upon arrival.

The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will last for approximately 15 minutes, or until all eggs have been collected.

We encourage children to collect approx. 4-5 eggs as we want all children to have a chance to collect and enjoy their spoils!

Also, celebrate local Black children’s book authors with story time, raffles, and other activities from 12-5 p.m.