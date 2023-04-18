Saturday, April 22, 2023

Earth Day Rally

1325 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC
Downtown

Freedom Plaza

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Take action for a livable future this Earth Day!

This Earth Day, dozens of organizations – including groups representing the fight for biodiversity, for peace, and for housing, immigration, gender, and racial justice – are coming together to demand an End to the Era of Fossil Fuels. Join us on Saturday, April 22 for a concert and youth-led rally in Freedom Plaza, followed by a march to the White House and an organizing fair where you’ll learn new skills and make connections with folks fighting for a livable future. 

  • Noon ET: Rally and Concert at Freedom Plaza
  • 1:00 p.m. ET: March to the White House
  • 3:00 p.m. ET: Earth Day organizing Fair

Tags

Concert

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, April 22, 2023 12:00 pm

Location

Freedom Plaza
View Map