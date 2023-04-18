Earth Day Rally

This Earth Day, dozens of organizations – including groups representing the fight for biodiversity, for peace, and for housing, immigration, gender, and racial justice – are coming together to demand an End to the Era of Fossil Fuels. Join us on Saturday, April 22 for a concert and youth-led rally in Freedom Plaza, followed by a march to the White House and an organizing fair where you’ll learn new skills and make connections with folks fighting for a livable future.