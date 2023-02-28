The DC Arts Center is proud to present “Displacement,” an exhibition of large-scale paintings by multidisciplinary artist, Ainsley Burrows, curated by Jerry Truong. Heavily influenced by his

upbringing in Kingston, Jamaica, and Brooklyn, NY, this body of work explores the complicated emotions and cultural meanings that represent the immigrant experience. Burrows’ vibrant colors, textures, figures, and concepts promote a nuanced understanding of migration and encourage greater recognition and empathy for immigrants.

The exhibition runs from March 17 – April 16.