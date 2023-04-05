With over 80 animated life-sized recreations of some of the largest land animals to have ever set foot on our planet, visitors will be transported back in time for an adventure of a lifetime! Throughout Easter weekend (Friday, April 7th – Sunday, April 9th), guests can embark on an exhilarating egg hunt, with 1,500 rare “dinosaur eggs” carefully hidden throughout the prehistoric exhibit. Those explorers lucky enough to find an egg will be rewarded with a special surprise inside!

Visitors to Dinos Alive can also check out the “Budding Experts” experience, where they can tap into their inner paleontologists, color dinosaur species and watch their creations come to life on screen!

Made for all ages, the Dinos Alive Easter Egg hunt is only available Easter Weekend, so don’t miss out! General adult admission tickets start at $20.90. There are discounts for students, senior citizens (65+) and members of the military.