Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 @ 8:00:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s April Issue Party
metrobar
DC Arts CenterMore details
The DC Arts Center’s Nano Gallery is proud to present Kelly Posey’s Microdoses. Kelly Posey is an abstractionist who creates beautiful paintings that explore the unpredictable and ever-changing nature of the environment. By using vivid colors, bold brushstrokes, and asymmetrical compositions, Posey challenges traditional norms and expectations of painting, inviting viewers to look beyond their own experiences and perceive the universe’s limitless expanse.
Opening Celebration: Friday, April 21, 2023, at 7:00 PM
Free. Light refreshments and beverages provided.
Displayed from April 21 – June 25, 2023
Gallery Opens Wednesday – Sunday, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
