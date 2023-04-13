Friday, April 21, 2023

DC Arts Center Presents Microdoses by Kelly Posey: Opening Reception

2438 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

DC Arts Center

Free

About This Event

The DC Arts Center’s Nano Gallery is proud to present Kelly Posey’s Microdoses. Kelly Posey is an abstractionist who creates beautiful paintings that explore the unpredictable and ever-changing nature of the environment. By using vivid colors, bold brushstrokes, and asymmetrical compositions, Posey challenges traditional norms and expectations of painting, inviting viewers to look beyond their own experiences and perceive the universe’s limitless expanse.

Opening Celebration: Friday, April 21, 2023, at 7:00 PM

Free. Light refreshments and beverages provided

Displayed from April 21 – June 25, 2023

Gallery Opens Wednesday – Sunday, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Friday, April 21, 2023 07:00 pm
Doors open at 7:00 pm

DC Arts Center
