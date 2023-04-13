DC Arts Center Presents Jeffry Cudlin’s “A Shared Sense of Time”

The DC Arts Center is presenting the exhibition “A Shared Sense of Time” from April 21 to May 21, 2023, featuring six DMV-based visual artists and musicians who use unique rhythms and concepts of tempo to create disorienting, altered states of consciousness. The exhibition is curated by Jeffry Cudlin and encourages visitors to engage in a process of exploration through the innovative use of rhythm, sound, and image by the featured artists.

Opening Celebration: Friday, April 21, 2023, at 7:00 PM

Free. Light refreshments and beverages provided.

On Display From April 21 – May 21, 2023

Gallery Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM