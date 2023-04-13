Friday, April 21, 2023

DC Arts Center Presents Jeffry Cudlin’s “A Shared Sense of Time”

2438 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

DC Arts Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

The DC Arts Center is presenting the exhibition “A Shared Sense of Time” from April 21 to May 21, 2023, featuring six DMV-based visual artists and musicians who use unique rhythms and concepts of tempo to create disorienting, altered states of consciousness. The exhibition is curated by Jeffry Cudlin and encourages visitors to engage in a process of exploration through the innovative use of rhythm, sound, and image by the featured artists.

Opening Celebration: Friday, April 21, 2023, at 7:00 PM

Free. Light refreshments and beverages provided

On Display From April 21 – May 21, 2023

Gallery Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

 

 

 

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, April 21, 2023 07:00 pm
Doors open at 7:00 pm

Location

DC Arts Center
View Map