Saturday, May 6th, 2023 @ 2:00:pm
DC Wine Walk Spring 2023
Bethesda Row, H Street/Capital Hill, Clarendon, Georgetown, West Post (5 neighborhoods simultaneously)
Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center
David Ramirez knows no luxury. He wants no satisfaction. All he needs is an acoustic guitar and the words in his mouth to tell the true stories of a wandering man. But to see him live, with only that acoustic guitar in hand, spitting those words into rings of fire, is to experience something real…something that cannot be reproduced.
