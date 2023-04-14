Friday, June 2, 2023

DanceAfrica DC 2023: Fête

3225 8th St. NE, DC
Brookland

Dance Place

Free+

About This Event

Join us for a week of dance, music, and tradition during our 36th annual DanceAfrica DC festival. Celebrate the spirit of the African Diaspora with master classes and an outdoor festival including live performances, an African market, and oral histories. Hosted by Griot Mama Sylvia Soumah, DanceAfrica DC 2023 is guaranteed to inspire, invigorate, educate, and entertain.

This year’s festival will have Master Classes and Performances both indoors and outdoors at Dance Place, The Edgewood Arts Center, and Catholic University of America.

We will have Master Classes with KanKouranMalcom X Dancers & Drummers, and more!

DanceAfrica DC 2023 will include performances by Coyaba Dance TheatreSoka TribeTaratibu, and many more!

Friday, June 2 | Cafritz Foundation Theater at Dance Place

Memorial/Candle Bearers Directed by Donna Kearney

dani tirrell and The Congregation

Coyaba Youth Ensemble

Dimensions Dance Tap Ensemble

Kankouran West African Dance Company

Coyaba Dance Theater

Friday, June 2, 2023 07:30 pm

Dance Place
