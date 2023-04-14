Join us for a week of dance, music, and tradition during our 36th annual DanceAfrica DC festival. Celebrate the spirit of the African Diaspora with master classes and an outdoor festival including live performances, an African market, and oral histories. Hosted by Griot Mama Sylvia Soumah, DanceAfrica DC 2023 is guaranteed to inspire, invigorate, educate, and entertain.

This year’s festival will have Master Classes and Performances both indoors and outdoors at Dance Place, The Edgewood Arts Center, and Catholic University of America.

We will have Master Classes with KanKouran, Malcom X Dancers & Drummers, and more!

DanceAfrica DC 2023 will include performances by Coyaba Dance Theatre, Soka Tribe, Taratibu, and many more!

Friday, June 2 | Cafritz Foundation Theater at Dance Place