Cycling is for Everyone

Bicycling is indeed for everyone! Join us at Alamo Drafthouse where we will screen the inspirational documentary Chasing History: The St. Augustine Cycling Team, the first cycling team at a historically Black college or university. The 30-minute documentary highlights the formation of the team and their first race. After the documentary, we will have a panel of local bicycle experts discussing ways to get started in cycling.

What to expect:

  • Up to $25 towards any food or non-alcoholic beverage
  • Knowledge on how to get started cycling
  • Giveaways

Friday, May 12, 2023 06:00 pm

