Cycling is for Everyone

Saturday, May 6th, 2023 @ 11:00:am
REWILD West Desert Fair
REWILD Warehouse
Alamo Drafthouse Crystal CityMore details
Bicycling is indeed for everyone! Join us at Alamo Drafthouse where we will screen the inspirational documentary Chasing History: The St. Augustine Cycling Team, the first cycling team at a historically Black college or university. The 30-minute documentary highlights the formation of the team and their first race. After the documentary, we will have a panel of local bicycle experts discussing ways to get started in cycling.
What to expect:
Share with friends