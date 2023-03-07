CTRL Camp Panel with Eric Campbell

As part of the 35th Wammies Awards, Eaton DC will host a panel discussion led by Eric Campbell of CTRL Camp, the founder of the free sync education community that provides learning around the licensing of music for placement in TV & film. He’ll be in conversation with 2x Grammy nominated Antoné “Chooky” Caldwell, orchestrator and composer Jesenia Jackson, award-winning arranger and activist Daniel Bowen, and studio-owner and sound master Stuart Martin.

The 35th Annual Wammie Music Awards, presented by The MusicianShip on Saturday, April 1 at Capital Turnaround, will be the hottest ticket of the Spring for nearly a thousand engaged artists and music fans who are anticipated to attend. The Awards Show will be hosted by WUSA 9’s Emmy award-winning anchor, Allison Seymour and Darren Haynes, voted #1 Sports Anchor in the DMV. “The Hitmakers Ball” celebrates the DMV region’s rich music legacy and its culture-shaping influence on style, fashion, and community. Hitmakers will be shining at this year’s awards show, who will rule the red carpet?