Collector’s View: Transformer Series

Transformer is thrilled to announce our 2023 Collector’s View series, the 16th year of this innovative program in support of our vital exhibitions and programs advancing emerging contemporary artists.

Collector’s View shares the private collections of a select group of DC’s prominent contemporary art collectors. Through this series of intimate receptions, guests are provided a unique, insider’s perspective on the motivations, interests, and passions of our dynamic Hosts on the artwork they collect.

Transformer thanks Long & Foster, Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers, and Allied Title & Escrow, 2023 Collector’s View Sponsors, for their generous support.