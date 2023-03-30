Circa Waves + The Ramona Flowers at Union Stage

Written throughout the pandemic and produced by Kieran Shuddall himself, ‘Never Going Under’ is the most comprehensive Circa Waves album to date, both thematically and musically.

When reflecting on ‘Never Going Under’, Shuddall pinpoints a new fearlessness in his creativity, one that has produced his most honest songs yet. “I don’t think I would have written on previous records about worrying about whether I was a good enough man or a good enough father, these expectations of masculinity,” he says. “There are certainly lyrics on the record that I wouldn’t have said before. Maybe it’s cathartic, or maybe this far into my career. I’m a bit like, ‘Fuck it! I may as well just say these things!’

Check out Circa Waves live at Union Stage. Ramona Flowers are the opener.