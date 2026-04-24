Cinco de Mayo Comes Alive at Apapacho: Margaritas, Mariachi & Mexico City Energy

WHAT: Apapacho Taqueria is bringing the spirit of Cinco de Mayo to life with a multi-day celebration filled with vibrant flavors, music, and culture. From May 2 through May 5, guests can enjoy margaritas ($10), taco trio ($13), and classic street favorites like elotes ($6.50) and esquites ($7.00).
The experience is elevated with live entertainment throughout the weekend, including mariachi performances and DJ sets that transform Apapacho into a lively, immersive celebration of Mexican culture.
WHEN: May 5, 2026
Entertainment Schedule:
Friday, May 2: Live Mariachi | 1:30 PM
Sunday, May 3: Live DJ | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Tuesday, May 5 (Cinco de Mayo):
Live DJ | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Live Mariachi | 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM
WHERE:, Apapacho Taqueria, La Cosecha, Union Market District Washington, DC
WHY: At Apapacho, Cinco de Mayo is more than a date—it’s a celebration of culture, community, and the bold, comforting flavors of Mexico. This multi-day activation invites guests to gather, connect, and experience the energy of a true Mexican fiesta, where food, music, and tradition come together in one unforgettable atmosphere.