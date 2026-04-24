Cinco de Mayo Comes Alive at Apapacho: Margaritas, Mariachi & Mexico City Energy

WHAT: Apapacho Taqueria is bringing the spirit of Cinco de Mayo to life with a multi-day celebration filled with vibrant flavors, music, and culture. From May 2 through May 5, guests can enjoy margaritas ($10), taco trio ($13), and classic street favorites like elotes ($6.50) and esquites ($7.00).

The experience is elevated with live entertainment throughout the weekend, including mariachi performances and DJ sets that transform Apapacho into a lively, immersive celebration of Mexican culture.

WHEN: May 5, 2026

Entertainment Schedule: