Cinco De Mayo at Apapacho Taqueria
Sunday, April 5, 2026

Cinco De Mayo at Apapacho Taqueria

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, United States

La Cosecha at Union Market

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About This Event

Vamos a celebrar! Meet us at Apapacho Taqueria for a Cinco de Mayo celebration with great flavors, good vibes and live music from May 2-5. Swing by for margaritas, taco specials, elotes and esquites, made for gathering with friends and soaking up the fiesta. The party comes to life with live entertainment all weekend long, featuring mariachi music to kick things off and DJs bringing the energy. Come for the food, stay for the música and celebrate the Apapacho way!

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Date

Sunday, April 5, 2026 12:00 am

Location

La Cosecha at Union Market
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