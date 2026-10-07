CHELSEA WOLFE: THE DARK WORLD TOUR

Acclaimed musician, songwriter, and multidisciplinary artist Chelsea Wolfe returns with new music at the center of a world that she is only beginning to reveal. “The Dark” and “Death is Not the End” arrive after a week of fan speculation, sparked by cryptic imagery, fragments of sound, and the shadowy visual language teased by Heretic Parfum across its socials.

Wolfe has become one of the most singular artists in the world, moving fluidly between doom metal, folk, industrial, electronic music, and spectral balladry. She has collaborated with artists including Deftones’ Chino Moreno, Xiu Xiu, and Converge, had her music featured in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” co-wrote the score for the A24 horror film X with Tyler Bates, and turned heads at last year’s Ann Demeulemeester show at Paris Fashion Week.

Known for building immersive worlds where darkness and beauty are indistinguishable, Wolfe has cultivated a devoted global following through music that explores transformation, spirituality, grief, longing, and the unseen forces that shape our lives. With these new songs and GHOSTS arriving in close succession, she opens the door to a new chapter that feels unmistakably her own.