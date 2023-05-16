CHCI 5K: Run To Lead

A 5K hosted by The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI)

After last year’s successful inaugural 5K Run-Walk that brought together nearly 200 guests at Nationals Park including runners, walkers, friends, and CHCI interns, alumni, and partners – we’ve decided to do it again!

Developing the next generation of Latino leaders also means maintaining our community’s health. Join us as we get our bodies moving and spread awareness about the importance of physical activity.