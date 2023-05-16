Community Submitted

Sunday, June 11, 2023

CHCI 5K: Run To Lead

1500 S Capitol St SE, DC
Navy Yard // Capitol Riverfront

Nationals Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$10-$50

About This Event

A 5K hosted by The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) 

After last year’s successful inaugural 5K Run-Walk that brought together nearly 200 guests at Nationals Park including runners, walkers, friends, and CHCI interns, alumni, and partners – we’ve decided to do it again!

Developing the next generation of Latino leaders also means maintaining our community’s health. Join us as we get our bodies moving and spread awareness about the importance of physical activity.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, June 11, 2023 07:30 am
Doors open at 7:30 pm

Location

Nationals Park
View Map