The Centennial Open Market, part of the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art’s Centennial Celebration, will feature local top chefs and restaurants showcasing the flavors of the Asian diaspora, curated by The REDEYE. Inspired by the traditional night markets of East and Southeast Asia, which served to strengthen communities by boosting local economies through the support of small businesses, THE REDEYE promotes local food vendors, artists, makers, and other AAPI-owned and operated small businesses.