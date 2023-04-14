Thursday, July 6, 2023

Can I Kick It? Movie Series in Franklin Park: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

1332 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown

Franklin Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

FREE

About This Event

It’s that time of year again! The CAN I KICK IT? Downtown DC Summer Flicks outdoor movie series is back for another season of big hit and cult classic action films scored live in true hip hop fashion. This year’s series will take place every Thursday from June 1 thru July 13 at Franklin Park. Each event kicks off at 7:30 PM with guest DJ sets, free swag items, nearby food specials and more!

This Thursday’s movie is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, July 6, 2023 07:30 pm
Doors open at 7:30 PM

Location

Franklin Park
View Map