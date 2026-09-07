Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Friday, September 11, 2026
Camp Merry
Pennsylvania
Seven Mountains region of the Rothrock State ForestMore details
About This Event
Unleash your inner camp kid…
Camp Merry 101
Camp Merry is an all gender overnight camp offering 1- and 2-night sessions for grown-ups in the beautiful Rothrock State Forest, Seven Mountains region.
You’ll meet new people, learn new craft skills, and leave with a lifetime of new friendships and memories.
A variety of housing options are available—from tent camping and bunk beds to a regular bed in a shared room.
A limited number of scholarships are also available.
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