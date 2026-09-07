Camp Merry
Friday, September 11, 2026

Camp Merry

Pennsylvania

Seven Mountains region of the Rothrock State Forest

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About This Event

Unleash your inner camp kid…

Camp Merry 101

Camp Merry is an all gender overnight camp offering 1- and 2-night sessions for grown-ups in the beautiful Rothrock State Forest, Seven Mountains region.

You’ll meet new people, learn new craft skills, and leave with a lifetime of new friendships and memories.

A variety of housing options are available—from tent camping and bunk beds to a regular bed in a shared room.

A limited number of scholarships are also available.

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Date

Friday, September 11, 2026 12:00 am

Location

Seven Mountains region of the Rothrock State Forest
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