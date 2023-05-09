Saturday, November 18, 2023

Building Stories At National Building Museum: Opening Day

401 F St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown

National Building Museum

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Building Stories will bring kids and adults alike on an immersive exploration of the world of architecture, engineering, construction, and design found in the pages of children’s books. Geared toward an intergenerational audience, with special attention paid to children in grades K-3 and their parents and caregivers.

Curated by the nation’s leading expert on children’s literature, Leonard MarcusBuilding Stories will be the first national exhibition to call attention to the built environment’s role as an important, and often overlooked, character in children’s literature.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, November 18, 2023 10:00 am
Doors open at 10:00 am

Location

National Building Museum
View Map