Building Stories will bring kids and adults alike on an immersive exploration of the world of architecture, engineering, construction, and design found in the pages of children’s books. Geared toward an intergenerational audience, with special attention paid to children in grades K-3 and their parents and caregivers.

Curated by the nation’s leading expert on children’s literature, Leonard Marcus, Building Stories will be the first national exhibition to call attention to the built environment’s role as an important, and often overlooked, character in children’s literature.