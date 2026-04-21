Bubbles, Bouquets & Brunch: Celebrate Mom at The Sovereign

WHAT: Celebrate Mother’s Day in style with a festive brunch at The Sovereign. Guests can enjoy a menu of classic brunch favorites alongside Belgian-inspired dishes, all served in a warm, inviting setting. Each mom will be honored with a complimentary beverage. Choose from Sparkling Rosé, Cherry Beer, or a Non-Alcoholic Cocktail, paired with a beautiful dried flower bouquet.

WHEN: Sunday, May 10th, 2026 11:00am – 3:00pm

WHERE: The Sovereign, 1206 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC

WHY: Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to gather, indulge, and show appreciation for the moms in our lives. The Sovereign offers a thoughtful and elevated brunch experience designed to make every mother feel celebrated, whether it’s her first Mother’s Day or her fiftieth. With special touches like bubbles and bouquets, it’s a memorable way to toast to everything she does. Reservations are strongly encouraged.