Brunch, the Acqua Bistecca Way: A New Weekend Ritual

WHAT: Acqua Bistecca is introducing its highly anticipated weekend brunch, a refined Italian-inspired experience that blends indulgence, craftsmanship, and shareable moments. The menu reimagines classic brunch through the lens of Italian tradition and modern technique, featuring dishes like Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with amarena cherry compote, Eggs Celentano with pancetta and olive oil fried potatoes, and Maryland Blue Crab Crespelle with citrus béchamel and smoked trout roe.

Guests can also expect signature touches like Tableside Tiramisu Toast, house-made focaccia, and elevated brunch cocktails including a Build-Your-Own Spritz and Diane’s customizable Bloody Mary.

WHEN: Mother’s Day Weekend — Saturday, May 10, 2026

WHERE: Acqua Bistecca City Ridge, Washington, DC

WHY: Brunch at Acqua Bistecca is designed to be more than a meal, it’s a ritual. Rooted in Italian conviviality and meant for lingering, the experience brings people together around the table with bold flavors, elegant presentation, and interactive elements that elevate the traditional brunch format.

With a menu that balances comfort and sophistication, from caviar cannoli to house-made pastas and seafood, the launch positions Acqua Bistecca as a premier weekend destination in Washington, DC for both celebratory occasions and spontaneous gatherings.