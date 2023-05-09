Saturday, May 27, 2023

Brick City at National Building Museum: Opening Day

401 F Street NW Washington, DC 20001
Downtown

National Building Museum

Free

About This Event

Brick City celebrates iconic architecture from cities around the world through carefully recreated constructions made from LEGO® bricks by U.K-based artist Warren Elsmore. Visitors will take a world tour discovering new destinations across all seven continents that include: lively streetscapes from Cartagena, Columbia; Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans; intricate temples from India to Mexico; and imaginative castles from medieval Japan to modern Las Vegas.

