Event not sponsored by The Writer’s Center. Please do not call The Writer’s Center for ticketing or information.

This solo comedy show explores what it means to live inside a body that doesn’t always make sense, trying to survive in systems that were not designed to support it. Through stand-up, storytelling, and theatrical elements, it examines communication with oneself, with and within the body, and in relationships. The show takes a sharp, funny look at medical gaslighting and the reproductive and sexual health of people with vaginas, finding humor, frustration, and power in listening to what’s been ignored.

Body Language is the work of comedian, storyteller, and writer Jenny Napolitano. Jenny has performed at comedy festivals across the country. She is a winner of a Moth GrandSlam and the DC Improv’s Make-Up Party Competition. She has trained with the DC Improv and Washington Improv Theater, and holds an MFA in Creative Writing from American University.