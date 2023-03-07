BGR!FEST™ 2023 is kicking off with the official BLACK GIRLS BOND® premiere party featuring Maimouna Youssef, aka Mumu Fresh; Washington, DC’s, own Be’la Dona Band; DJ Ty Alexander; LaTocha Scott; and BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® founder DJ Beverly Bond, celebrating the launch of the BLACK GIRLS BOND®—an online digital media destination for all things fashion, beauty, business, tech, and wellness for Black women.

About BGR!FEST™

Curated by CEO and founder Beverly Bond, BGR!FEST™ features concerts, discussions, workshops, and free community events. BGR!FEST™ is an extension of the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! brand, providing another platform to showcase the talents, vision and innovation of women of color. The multiday event serves as one of the premiere global destination events to celebrate the voices of women around the world.

For additional information on BLACK GIRLS ROCK!™, visit www.blackgirlsrock.com.