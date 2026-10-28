Bench & Brag: A workshop + strength show-and-tell for women
Sunday, November 8, 2026

Bench & Brag: A workshop + strength show-and-tell for women

1507 U St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 22202, US
U Street

CrossFit DC U St

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$5 suggested donation, but no one turned away.

About This Event

BENCH & BRAG: A chance for women to learn (or just train!) the bench press from a couple of stellar CFDC coaches, and share their fitness success stories in a supportive environment with other ladies who lift or are lift-curious. Want to tell us about that race you did? An all-time personal record? Your best back squat? Stories, trophies, pics, vids — let's hear it. It's cool for gals to brag about their strength. No lifting experience necessary. $5 suggested donation for pizza and drinks. Spots are limited, get 'em while they're hot!

Tags

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, November 8, 2026 09:41 am
Doors open at 03:30 pm

Location

CrossFit DC U St
View Map