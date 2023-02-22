Beauty and the Beast at Synetic Theater

Synetic Theater’s Beauty and the Beast draws on the darkness and sensuality of Villeneuve’s original French novel, La Belle et la Bête, and the 1946 Cocteau film of the same name. First brought to our stage in 2014, this fresh adaptation is a sparkling and inspiring Gothic romance full of wonder, mystery and redemption expressed through Synetic’s unique stage effects, expressionistic design, puppetry and movement.

Told through the vengeful narration of a handsome Prince’s first love, Synetic’s dark and mystical take on the fairy tale explores and challenges the dynamics of love and power as it asks the question, “who is worthy of true love?” No sing-alongs or talking teacups from Disney’s beloved animated film in this piece of theater art. Though just as magnificent, this show’s got bite.

PLEASE NOTE: This is not the Disney musical. Synetic’s production of Beauty and the Beast contains fantasy violence and may be scary to younger children. Recommended for ages 7 and up, parental guidance is advised.