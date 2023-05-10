Community Submitted

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Bad Medicine Sketch Night

1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC
Dupont Circle

DC Improv

$20

About This Event

Sketch Night at the DC Improv will showcase New York City musical comedian Seann Cantatore, and Toronto’s fabulous raucous duo Joy Provision. The evening will be hosted by DC’s favorite sketch comedy troupe, Bad Medicine. Showtimes are at 7 and 9:30pm.

“Bad Medicine invites their favorite sketch comedy acts to the DC Improv Lounge for SKETCH NIGHT – an epic evening of laughter at the district’s top comedy spot. SKETCH NIGHT is a double act show featuring live sketches, videos, music, and more!”

Saturday, May 20, 2023 07:00 pm
Doors open at 05:45 pm

DC Improv
