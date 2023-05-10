Bad Medicine Sketch Night

Sketch Night at the DC Improv will showcase New York City musical comedian Seann Cantatore, and Toronto’s fabulous raucous duo Joy Provision. The evening will be hosted by DC’s favorite sketch comedy troupe, Bad Medicine. Showtimes are at 7 and 9:30pm.

“Bad Medicine invites their favorite sketch comedy acts to the DC Improv Lounge for SKETCH NIGHT – an epic evening of laughter at the district’s top comedy spot. SKETCH NIGHT is a double act show featuring live sketches, videos, music, and more!”