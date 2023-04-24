Backyard Vibes Comedy Experience

It’s the ultimate outdoor comedy experience! Enjoy the best names in comedy at our outdoor oasis with live music, comedy, games, and on-site massages from Hands-In-Motion Mobile massage company! Imagine going to your best friend’s backyard party with food, fun, and all the vibes you didn’t know you needed! PLUS you never know which celebrity comedians will drop by!

We will have bench seating available, but feel free to BYO lawn chair or blanket to setup in our outdoor venue!

This event is in partnership with Sandlot Anacostia, Encore!, DC Film Office, DMPED and DC Creative Affairs Office.