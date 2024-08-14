Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Official Fray Event
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Back to School Pizza Party: Cafritz Foundation Children’s Festival Event Series
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC 20011
The Modern at Art PlaceMore details
About This Event
Ready to kick off this next school year? Join DC Fray + The Cafritz Foundation to collect free school supplies, grab a slice, and compete in our Disney character costume contest – all as part of our community-centered Children’s Festival Event Series.
TagsEventsFray events
InterestsEvents, Fray events
NeighborhoodFort Totten / Takoma Park
Share with friends