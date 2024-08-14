Back to School Pizza Party

Back to School Pizza Party: Cafritz Foundation Children’s Festival Event Series

Free

About This Event

Ready to kick off this next school year? Join DC Fray + The Cafritz Foundation to collect free school supplies, grab a slice, and compete in our Disney character costume contest – all as part of our community-centered Children’s Festival Event Series.

