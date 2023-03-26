Atsuko Chiba + The Infinite Daisy Chains at Pie Shop

Montreal’s Atsuko Chiba venturesomely crosses genre-defining borders with a cohesive and hypnotic blend of post-rock, progressive rock, and krautrock, weaving together a rich sonic tapestry that subverts through offbeat songwriting.

Live, Atsuko Chiba combines their brand of experimental rock with video and light installations triggered in realtime by the band, creating an immersive multisensorial environment. Over the years, the Montrealers took to the road with their telepathic audiovisual tempest, touring in Canada, the U.S., and Europe, sharing the stage with notable acts …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Big Business, Duchess Says and King Buffalo.