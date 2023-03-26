Community Submitted

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Atsuko Chiba + The Infinite Daisy Chains at Pie Shop

1339 H ST. NE, WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20002, US

Pie Shop

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$12-$14

About This Event

Montreal’s Atsuko Chiba venturesomely crosses genre-defining borders with a cohesive and hypnotic blend of post-rock, progressive rock, and krautrock, weaving together a rich sonic tapestry that subverts through offbeat songwriting.

Live, Atsuko Chiba combines their brand of experimental rock with video and light installations triggered in realtime by the band, creating an immersive multisensorial environment. Over the years, the Montrealers took to the road with their telepathic audiovisual tempest, touring in Canada, the U.S., and Europe, sharing the stage with notable acts …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Big Business, Duchess Says and King Buffalo.

 

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, March 30, 2023 07:30 pm
Doors open at 07:30 pm

Location

Pie Shop
View Map