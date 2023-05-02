Saturday, June 3, 2023

Atlas Arts Lab presents Christopher Prince and Morgan Butler

1333 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Atlas Performing Arts Center

$25

Two performances in one – Christopher Prince’s Loud as the Rolling Sea – Songs of Resistance and Recognition is a concert of protest music and songs of social consciousness from various time periods. Morgan Butler’s The Myth of Me: a Retelling of Emergence aims to explore the origins and journey of queer femininity as told by multiple voices (poetry, song, dance). often times, femmes are taught their existence solely through trauma, and The Myth of Me seeks to reclaim that trauma and explore how those teachings have been harnessed into joy, awareness, and resilience.

Saturday, June 3, 2023 04:00 pm
Doors open at 3 PM

Atlas Performing Arts Center
