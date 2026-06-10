Ashley Darby presents: Black Broadway is Back!
Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Ashley Darby presents: Black Broadway is Back!

620 T Street NW Washington, DC 20001

Howard Theatre

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About This Event

Ashley Darby brings together the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac, notable Broadway stars, and local DC talent for an unforgettable evening celebrating the rich history and cultural legacy of Black Broadway. Held at the historic Howard Theatre, this special event will feature live performances, music, storytelling, and immersive moments honoring the artists and venues that shaped DC’s legendary entertainment scene. Filmed for the 11th season of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac, the night will spotlight Black excellence, community, and the next generation of performing arts talent.

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Date

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 07:00 pm
Doors open at 6pm

Location

Howard Theatre
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