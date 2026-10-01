Art of Love Gallery Collector’s Corner & Gallery Showcase

About This Event

Step into the world of art collecting with Art of Love Gallery for an engaging in-person conversation designed for both seasoned collectors and those just beginning their journey at Haven on H Street. Learn what makes a collection meaningful and the basics of acquiring art. Whether you’re looking to purchase your first piece or deepen an existing collection, this is an opportunity to ask questions, exchange ideas, and connect with fellow art lovers in a comfortable setting. We will also have pieces from the Gallery available for purchase.