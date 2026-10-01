Art of Love Gallery Collector’s Corner & Gallery Showcase
Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Art of Love Gallery Collector’s Corner & Gallery Showcase

1378 H Street Northeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
NoMa

Haven DC

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https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-love-collectors-corner-tickets-2001096367102

About This Event

Step into the world of art collecting with Art of Love Gallery for an engaging in-person conversation designed for both seasoned collectors and those just beginning their journey at Haven on H Street. Learn what makes a collection meaningful and the basics of acquiring art. Whether you’re looking to purchase your first piece or deepen an existing collection, this is an opportunity to ask questions, exchange ideas, and connect with fellow art lovers in a comfortable setting. We will also have pieces from the Gallery available for purchase.

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Date

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 07:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

Haven DC
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