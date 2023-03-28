Monday, August 14, 2023

Ali Wong Comedy Shows

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
Foggy Bottom

Kennedy Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$49 +

About This Event

Ali Wong is a comedian, writer, actress, and director known for her comedy specials Baby CobraHard Knock Wife, and Emmy-nominated Don Wong. Ali executive produces and voices Bertie in Tuca and Bertie, co-wrote and starred in Always Be My Maybe, and directed Sheng Wang’s Sweet and Juicy. She is also the author of the New York Times Bestseller Dear GirlsBeef, her next project in collaboration with A24, will be released April 2023 on Netflix.

August 14th-16th at 8:00 pm.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Monday, August 14, 2023 08:00 pm
Doors open at 8:00 pm

Location

Kennedy Center
View Map