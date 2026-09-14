AIA After Hours: Fall Into Design

About This Event

AIA is launching AIA After Hours, a new quarterly happy hour series, with Fall Into Design at the AIA Global Campus for Architecture & Design. Enjoy drinks, light bites, music, and a casual design activity while exploring the new AIA Global Campus. Unwind after work with wine, beer, specialty cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and music while connecting with architects, designers, emerging professionals, and the D.C. creative community. You’ll also participate in the Design Your Fall challenge, using architectural and natural materials to create a small-scale space inspired by autumn. No design experience is necessary. The event is open to the public, 21+. Capacity is limited to 200, and advance registration is required.