Acoustic Hour at The Square | Featuring Britton Niesslein

Wind down your workday or spice up your weekday with acoustic performances on Tuesdays this fall at The Square, an all new downtown contemporary food market. Grab a drink, sample Richie Brandenburg and Rubén García’s newest cuisine concepts, and relax to the sound of live music in the glass atrium beneath International Square. Enjoy performances by:

Britton Niesslein on November 21

David Thong on November 28

Jessica Allossery on December 5

Deanna Dove on December 12

Brian Franke on December 19

Phil Kominski on December 26

Come for the music, stay for the food. Enjoy drinks and bites from one (or several) of the 15+ newly opened spots at The Square, including: