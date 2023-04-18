Thursday, April 20, 2023

A2B; Rafi Crockett & Dewy Ortiz Jr on Wyclef Jean’s “The Carnival”

1201 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20005
Downtown

Eaton DC

Join us Thursdays from 7-9 pm for the return of our A2B Vinyl Listening and Storytelling Series at our Library this season with an experience that harkens to times when folks sat down and dropped the needle on both sides. Our hosts for this series have all chosen albums that soundscaped a special time in their lives and will share their stories with us.

This week we’ll have Rafi Crockett & Dewy Ortiz Jr.’s take on Wyclef Jean “The Carnival.”

From recording artists to our Eaton Directors, we’ll feature gems and the obscure names. RSVP, you won’t want to miss these rich and sonic introspections

